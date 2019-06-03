GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - One of America’s most prominent conservative voices will soon be heard across the Upstate.
Entercom announced Monday that radio station 106.3 FM will begin airing “The Mark Levin Show” beginning Thursday night.
The radio show will be broadcast from 7 to 10 p.m. on weeknights.
Levin is also a best-selling author, constitutional lawyer and host of the weekly Fox News television show “Life, Liberty, and Levin.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.