GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Mark Sanford said Tuesday he is in the midst of a 30-day research period as he considers a possible presidential bid.
Sanford spoke Tuesday at the Greenville Rotary Club’s luncheon. He said the visit was part of the feedback-gathering process as he mulls a potential 2020 run.
The former South Carolina governor and congressman said concerns about the country’s financial state are the driving factor behind his possible presidential campaign.
“We’re in the most financially vulnerable position financially right now that we’ve ever been in,” Sanford said in an interview before his Rotary Club appearance.
“We’re now walking with the largest debt our nation has ever held,” Sanford said, adding that a huge deficit and record-high government spending levels are also of huge concerns.
Sanford said these issues need to be addressed now and that politicians “can’t be silent” for another four years.
“The reason I’m thinking about running for president is to interject that discussion into the political debate,” Sanford said.
Sanford has not officially announced that he will run for president and said he is still early in the decision-making process.
