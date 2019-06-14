GREENVILLE/SPARTANBURG (FOX Carolina) -- It's election season for the Upstate!
Spartanburg County announced that the Town of Duncan would be holding a runoff election on Tuesday, June 25th. One seat is available on the Duncan Town Council.
The runoff will be between two candidates: Sundra Proctor Smith and James D. Waddell. Citizens who wish to vote must be a registered voter and a resident of the Town of Duncan.
Residents can strike their vote at these locations in Duncan:
- Duncan United Methodist Church
- Beech Springs Elementary School
- Lyman Town Hall Pacific Place
- Startex Fire Station
In Greenville County, there will be a Republican primary held for the SC State House District 19, on Tuesday, June 18th. Two Republican candidates will be facing off in the primary, Bill Addis and Patrick Haddon. One Democratic candidate is also running for the seat, Carrie Counton.
