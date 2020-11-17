Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey face Senate grilling over moderation practices

Mark Zuckerberg (L) and Jack Dorsey (R) face the Senate over moderation practices.

 Saul Loeb/Drew AngererAFP/Getty Images

Not Available

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.