GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Community Remembrance Project unveiled a marker honoring Tom Keith, the victim of a lynching that occurred in 1899.
The marker was shown during a ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Officials said the memorial will be installed on a property the is now owned by Furman University.
According to officials, this is the first memorial from the Equal Justice Initiative.
Check out these photos from the event.
Tom Keith Remembrance Ceremony (7)
A look at the unveiling ceremony for a historic marker (FOX Carolina, November 20, 2021)
Tom Keith Remembrance Ceremony (6)
A look at the unveiling ceremony for a historic marker (FOX Carolina, November 20, 2021)
Tom Keith Remembrance Ceremony (5).
A look at the unveiling ceremony for a historic marker (FOX Carolina, November 20, 2021)
Tom Keith Remembrance Ceremony (4)
A look at the unveiling ceremony for a historic marker (FOX Carolina, November 20, 2021)
Tom Keith Remembrance Ceremony (3)
A look at the unveiling ceremony for a historic marker (FOX Carolina, November 20, 2021)
Tom Keith Remembrance Ceremony (2)
A look at the unveiling ceremony for a historic marker (FOX Carolina, November 20, 2021)
Tom Keith Remembrance Ceremony (1)
A look at the unveiling ceremony for a historic marker (FOX Carolina, November 20, 2021)
