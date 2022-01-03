MARS HILL, NC (FOX Carolina) - We are seeing the first snow of the winter season—especially over in Mars Hill.
There wasn't as much snow has they'd hoped, but families took advantage of the hills for some sledding today.
Adkins accomplished his first big hill at Mars Hill University.
When asked how it went: "Awesome!"
Sledding and snowball fights were the popular activity of the day on Mars Hill's first day of snow. Adkin's dad Tracy Parkinson was elated to spend the day with his son.
"We just moved here, this summer, from the Coastal South Carolina," Parkinson said, "So, for our seven-year-old, this is the first snow that he can possibly remember. And so, for him, it's a brand-new experience. And it has been a ton of fun."
Just last week, ski slopes were just hoping for some snow; with temperatures near the 70s. Now, Mars Hill is seeing the 40s. Town manager Nathan Bennett says the weather, lately, has been hard to keep up with.
"This season has been a little different. It has been warmer longer than the winter's we're accustomed to," Bennett said.
Parkinson is trying to keep with the weather and his son.
"We were wearing shorts when we were taking down our Christmas decorations. And then, we went to bed hoping for snow. So, it has been a whirlwind," Parkinson said.
"I never experienced it before," said Atkins when referring to the snow.
Bennett says they're lucky the weather wasn't severe, but they prepared for the worst.
"We got a lot less snow than the North and North-western parts of the county," Bennett said, "We're prepared for anything here.... Ready to get the snow off the roads and keep services going for the people here in Mars Hill."
There were some wipeouts, some improvised sledding, but, most importantly, the laughter of the children.
Adkins describes the winter scene perfectly.
"A giant elephant breathing snow into outer space," Adkins said.
It's a beautiful sight. They're happy tonight, just to walk in a winter wonderland, even if just for a little while.
"I want it to stick around forever!" said Adkins.
Bennett suggests residents check their heating systems, have a kit in the event of a power outage, and to stock up on food and water in case something else unexpected happens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.