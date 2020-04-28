MARS HILL, NC (FOX Carolina) With the coronavirus pandemic significantly affecting schools, several colleges and universities are making exceptions for the upcoming academic school year.
The companies that own the ACT and SAT tests canceled several scheduled exams - creating some concern for students looking to apply to colleges.
To ease some of the stress, Mars Hill University says they're making ACT and SAT submissions for first-year students enrolling for the fall 2020 semester. Those who were able to take the tests are welcome to submit their scores, but the school says it is not a requirement.
MORE NEWS:
102-year-old woman born during Spanish flu pandemic recovers from COVID-19
SC Election Commission says June primaries and runoffs will continue as scheduled with normal voting options
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.