MARS HILL, NC (FOX Carolina) - Members of the Mars Hill University volleyball team and the school's community are mourning the loss of longtime volleyball coach.
According to the university, 60-year-old Raoul “Tony” Fontanelle passed away on Monday.
Coach Fontanelle joined the coaching staff at Mars Hill in 2004 and was the second-longest tenured head coach in the school's athletic program by the time of his death.
MHU said Fontanelle coached one Academic All-America First Team student-athlete, one South Atlantic Conference Scholar Athlete, two first-team All-SAC players, eight second-team All-SAC players, and six SAC All-Freshman honorees.
MHU Director of Athletics Rick Baker said, “Tony was a great friend and a great coach. He cared deeply for his players and loved coaching. Tony was always willing to help wherever needed. He was devoted to coaching his teams and serving our university.”
Coach Fontanelle leaves behind his mother and two brothers.
