Francisco Maldanado-Molina

Francisco Maldanado-Molina is accused of shooting and killing another person during a dispute in Spartanburg. He was found living under a different name in Illinois. This person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A murder suspect wanted in Spartanburg has been arrested in Illinois, according to a press release. 

The United States Marshals Service has arrested Francisco Maldanado-Molina for Murder, Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, and Burglary.

Francisco Maldanado-Molina allegedly shot and killed Edilberto Flores-Placios during a dispute in Spartanburg, South Carolina on June 18, 2016.

Law enforcement learned that Maldanado-Molina relocated to Peoria, Illinois and was living under a different name.

He was arrested without incident. 

