SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A murder suspect wanted in Spartanburg has been arrested in Illinois, according to a press release.
The United States Marshals Service has arrested Francisco Maldanado-Molina for Murder, Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, and Burglary.
Francisco Maldanado-Molina allegedly shot and killed Edilberto Flores-Placios during a dispute in Spartanburg, South Carolina on June 18, 2016.
Law enforcement learned that Maldanado-Molina relocated to Peoria, Illinois and was living under a different name.
He was arrested without incident.
