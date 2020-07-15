RICHMOND, Va. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Marshals Service says two felons recently escaped from custody in Virginia, and there's a chance they may try to run to North Carolina.
20-year-old Jabar Ali Taylor and 18-year-old Rashad E. Williams both escaped from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County, Virginia on July 13. The Marshals say the pair made their escape after assaulting a correctional officer, fleeing through a hole cut in a perimeter fence to a getaway vehicle staged outside. The two of them are believed to be together, but it's possible they've separated.
“The danger posed by these fugitives and their escape should not be taken lightly by anyone,” said Nick E. Proffitt, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Virginia. “The fugitives went to great lengths to affect the escape, and they pose a significant threat to any law enforcement officer or member of the public who may encounter them.”
Taylor was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault. He stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
Williams was convicted of malicious wounding and robbery. He stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
Both are known to have ties to northern Virginia, D.C., Maryland, Delaware, Philadelphia, New Jersey, New York, and North Carolina.
Anyone who knows where either Taylor or Williams are should call 1-877-926-8332 to submit a tip, email the marshals at usms.wanted@usdoj.gov, or click here to submit a tip on web or mobile. Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a $5,000 reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.