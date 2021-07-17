PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An official says that Martine Moïse, the wife of Haiti’s assassinated president who was injured in the July 7 attack at their private home, has returned to the Caribbean nation. Government spokesman Israel Cantave said Martine Moïse arrived in Haiti Saturday following her release from a Miami hospital. Earlier this week, she tweeted from the hospital that she could not believe her husband, Jovenel Moïse was gone “without saying a last word,” she wrote. “This pain will never pass.” Her arrival was unannounced and surprised many in the country of more than 11 million people still reeling from the assassination. No details surrounding her arrival were immediately available.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.