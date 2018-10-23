Spartanburg, S.C (Fox Carolina) - Mary Black Foundation officials announced that it awarded $815,085 in grants to 13 nonprofit organizations serving Spartanburg County.
One of the biggest amounts given was to the City of Spartanburg Parks and Recreation Department, which was awarded $163,000. This grant will be used to provide youth all over the county with various positive youth development programs and teen pregnancy prevention programming.
Some other programs awarded by the foundation are Upstate Family Resource Center, Reach Out and Read South Carolina, South Carolina Aquarium, Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Upstate, and a few upstate school districts.
Molly Talbot-Metz, President & CEO for Mary Black Foundation said, “These organizations, collectively, are working to improve the lives of all people in Spartanburg County. The Foundation is pleased to support a wide variety of nonprofit organizations with the resources that allow them to achieve great outcomes for our community.”
To learn more about how to apply for a grant, visit www.maryblackfoundation.org
