HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -- Henderson County students need to remember a mask as they head out the door this morning for the first day of school.
Face coverings will be required for everyone inside district buildings, regardless of vaccination status, until further notice.
The district made the decision earlier this month, after previously saying masks would be optional. Leaders say they will reevaluate the decision at each board meeting and base any changes off of new case numbers.
So far the district has recorded 24 COVID-19 cases among students and staff: 7 at Bryce Drysdale Elementary School and 17 at Hendersonville Elementary School.
