BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Buncombe County School (BCS) system has released updates regarding the upcoming school year.
BCS says during the August 5 special-called board meeting, the school board members voted that masks for staff and students will be required in grades K-12.
They say students and staff may opt-out of wearing masks if they provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. They also say the board has asked school administrators to recommend metrics that would be used to consider making masks optional as the health situation in the area changes.
The School system says coaches and participants in indoor sports must wear masks in practice but would have the option to lower them during intense practice activities and while participating in athletic contests.
BCS also says face coverings on buses and other transportation will be required as this is a federal mandate. However, face coverings will be optional when outside, according to BCS.
According to BCS, they will not offer synchronous remote learning at this time.
They also said they will be taking other safety measures listed below:
- We have improved our air ventilation procedures in our schools and upgraded all of our air filters.
- Classrooms and high-touch areas will be cleaned and disinfected regularly.
- We will work to ensure as much physical distancing as possible throughout our buildings. Specifically, in common areas such as the cafeteria, there will be staggered seating where possible. Other areas in the building and outside will also be utilized for meals. Also, a reminder that breakfast and lunch will be FREE for all students for this upcoming school year.
- Students and staff will continue to practice healthy handwashing and hand-sanitizing habits throughout the day.
- While there won’t be required health screenings for staff and students to enter the building, we continue to ask parents to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 and if they feel ill, they should stay home.
- BCS will continue to work with BCHHS in encouraging vaccinations among our students and staff who are ages 12 and up. Visit buncombeready.org for more information.
- There are other safety measures that will be in-place in our schools. You’ll be able to find out more at upcoming back-to-school orientation events.
