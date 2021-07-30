HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Haywood County Emergency Services (HCES) have announced that masks will now be required indoors for all Haywood County facilities beginning Monday, August 2 due to the increase of cases and the new Delta Variant.
The requirement, based on the CDC and state guidance and consultation with the Public Health team, applies to employees, the public, and visitors. It does not impact the Justice Center; those decisions are made by the Court System.
The reason for this requirement comes as the number of North Carolinians in the hospital with COVID-19 has more than doubled in the last two weeks, according to a press release from HCES.
The press release also includes reasons why a mask should be worn if a person is already vaccinated. This information is found below:
- It is thought that the UK variant was 50% more contagious than the original virus. The Delta variant is 60% more contagious than the UK. If you do the math, Delta is more than 100% more contagious than the original virus. It’s by far the “fastest and fittest” strain of COVID-19 yet.
- Vaccinated people represent a very small amount of people getting Delta. However, these “breakthrough” infections mean even the vaccinated can get and spread the virus, though they might not be showing any symptoms. That’s why masks are important again for everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated: to avoid spreading the virus.
- The majority of all hospitalizations and deaths continue to be among the unvaccinated.
- The more we allow the virus to spread, the more chances we give the virus to mutate again. When you become infected, you become a host to potentially help grow a new variant. New variants aren’t going to be weaker than the previous ones, they’re going to be stronger and more deadly.
- The vaccines ARE helping prevent severe illness and death from Delta, but, as the CDC director said yesterday, we’re just a few mutations away from the virus being able to evade our current vaccines.
They are also encouraging people to get vaccinated and follow all the public health protective measures:
- Avoid being a close contact, especially in high-risk situations such as crowds or any gatherings where you can't keep your distance. This is particularly true if you’re indoors and if the ventilation is not good (you should be able to feel air blowing around), as well as any situation where you’re not sure who is and isn’t vaccinated.
- Limit your time around anyone you don't know or anyone who is not being careful to follow the public health protective measures at their home or work (this includes family members).
- Good hand hygiene is important.
Vaccine clinics are open five days a week at Health and Human Services located at 157 Paragon Parkway, Clyde. If interested call, 828-452-6620 to schedule an appointment.
