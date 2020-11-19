OUTER BANKS, NC (FOX Carolina) - Ocearch tweeted that a 17-foot great white shark that was spotted and tagged in Canada last month has migrated south to North Carolina.
Ocearch has been tracking the 50-year-old, 3,541-pound shark named Nukumi in waters off North Carolina since the weekend.
The shark was named after a Native American Mi'kmaq legend and is the largest shark to be tagged and studied in the Northwest Atlantic.
PREVIOUSLY - Massive, 50-year-old great white shark dubbed 'Queen of the Ocean' caught and tagged
