Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning some employees of a local business arrived to work to discover a massive surprise.
Central Freight lines, a trucking company that services the Greenville, Spartanburg area, is currently trying to figure out what to do for their deliveries after a sinkhole opened trapping their shipping trucks in their property.
We're told that no one was hurt and employees can come and go, but because of where they park their shipping trucks, they have no way to access that part of the property to resume business as usual.
The Gannt Fire Department was on scene and confirmed to our crew that a creek that flows under a bridge on the property has had flooding issues in the past.
Because the sinkhole happened on private property, we're told it will be the businesses responsibility to fix it.
