Augusta, GA (FOX Carolina) - Monday, officials with Augusta National announced that the 84th Masters would move to the intended dates of November 9-15.
According to the club, "We remain very mindful of the extraordinary and unprecedented challenges presented by the Coronavirus around the world. As such, we continue to keep in close contact with local, state and national health authorities to help inform our decisions."
Previously the announcement was made to postpone the tournament which was scheduled for early April. According to the organization, all existing ticket holders will be welcome to attend the tournament at the new date.
The club says they intend to invite all professionals and amateurs who would have qualified for the original April date
Officials say the new dates will of course be based on directives given by health officials.
In addition to moving the Masters, officials with Augusta National said they have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Augusta National Women's Amateur.
Officials say each player who accepted an invitation to play in the 2020 tournament will be invited to compete in the 2021 tournament, provided they remain an amateur. Those who purchased a ticket will be issued a refund and offered tickets for next year's event.
Augusta National says additional information will be made available on Masters.com and ANWAgolf.com as details become known.
