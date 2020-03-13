Augusta, GA (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Augusta National Golf Club have made the decision to postpone the Masters Tournament.
In a memo released by Augusta National Chairman, Fred S. Ridley, the club says the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus has led to the decision.
Ridley says while the club understands many fans will be disappointed, they are confident the decision is the best choice for both the fans and the players.
In addition to the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women's Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals will also be postponed.
"We recognize this decision will affect many people, including our loyal patrons. Your patience as we make every effort to communicate effectively and efficiently is appreciated, and we will share any additional information as soon as it becomes available."
Updates can be found on the Masters' website here.
