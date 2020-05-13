(FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, Barbie maker Mattel, announced that it would be donating Barbies to the First Responders Children's Foundation.
The company said, for every eligible career Barbie doll sold at participating retailers from May 14 through May 17, Barbie will donate a doll benefiting the children of first responders leading the fight against COVID-19.
The Barbie #ThankYouHeroes program is the second program launching as part of Mattel’s broader “Play it Forward” platform, which focuses on giving back to communities in times of need. The first program was the launch of Fisher-Price's #ThankYouHeroes collection.
“As Barbie has always highlighted role models to inspire the limitless potential in the next generation, we are proud to launch a program celebrating the real-life heroes working on the front lines and supporting their families through the First Responders Children’s Foundation,” said Lisa McKnight, SVP and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel. “We want to do our part to give back and inspire today’s kids to take after these heroes one day.”
Participating companies include Target, Walmart, Amazon and Kohl's in all 50 states at participating stores and websites.
The company says they will make a donation of up to 30,000 dolls. The company says in coming weeks, additional programs will be launching as part of their Play it Forward platform.
To view eligible Barbies or make a purchase that will be matched, click here. For more on the First Responders Children's Foundation, click here.
