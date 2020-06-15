CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Last week, Gamecocks alumnus Jay Urich held a sign at a peaceful protest in which his former team participated in - and it went viral.
This past weekend when Clemson football players held a peaceful demonstration where the same sign popped up again, but this time a Tiger was holding it.
Clemson football running back and TL Hanna graduate, Darien Rencher, was one of the four student athletes who organized the 'March for Change' at Clemson over the weekend.
He and his teammates wanted to host a peaceful protest directed at taking steps toward racial equality. When it came to what his message would be while he was marching through campus and downtown Clemson, only one thing came to mind.
He was inspired by his friend, and Upstate native, Urich. And what better way to bridge the gap between racial injustice and football rivals than to share the same sign, the same message: Matter is the minimum.
"That is the same sign. That is my brother, man. We have been friends since I was 16 or 17-years-old" Rencher said, "He shipped me the sign it went viral and I said if it ain't broke, I'm not going to try to fix it, send it to me."
It's the message that has people from all over the globe reaching out to Urich on social media.
"The message behind it truly resonates with a lot of people. I think it's really cool that the University of South Carolina and Clemson University are coming together and now sharing protesting, marching for change, for social equality."
Rencher and Urich aren't just acquaintances that know each other from playing football in the Upstate, they are life long friends who worship at the same church and keep in touch all the time.
"We talk every week. We are best friends" Rencher said of Urich. "He will be in my wedding."
Spreading the same message came at a cost for the college students - the shipping on the sign cost a pretty penny. But to them, it was worth it.
"I didn't know overnight shipping was $40" Rencher laughed. "I told him to ship it and he sent me the (receipt) it was $40 I was like 'Aw man!'"
The cost of the sign is now a running joke, says Urich. "It was not cheap but it was worth it, making sure it got there before the protest."
The two young men proved that no rivalry should stand in the way of change - that matter, truly is, the minimum.
