Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Governor Henry McMaster's office announced that Palmetto Pedic, a mattress manufacturing company, would be establishing operations in Cherokee county.
According to the governor's office, the investment, totaling $8.5 million is expected to create 60 new jobs in the area.
The company, located at 418 Chandler Drive in Gaffney, will include a foam pouring line, computer cutting machines, injection molding machines, inner spring mattress coiling and manufacturing and all cutting, sewing and packaging of the final products.
Palmetto Pedic hopes to have operations online by January of 2020.
Individuals interested in joining the team should apply at the OpSource Staffing office in the Home Fashions International facility at 859 Victory Trail Road in Gaffney, S.C.
Palmetto Pedic President Jack Cobb said, “Palmetto Pedic would like to thank the State of South Carolina for its business-friendly environment and its outstanding workforce. We look forward to years of profitable growth together.”
More news: "It's time for South Carolina to get to work!" Governor McMaster announces work requirements for Medicaid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.