GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Looking to start a new career? MAU at BMW is offering an opportunity to test the waters this month.
The MAU team at BMW will be holding a hiring event at their Greenville branch located at 7993 Pelham Road on February 11. They'll interview candidates starting at 7 a.m. and go throughout the day, ending at 6 p.m.
The positions offered are those for production associate and logistics. High school diplomas or GEDs are required, though manufacturing experience isn't necessary to be eligible.
With hourly wages starting at $17.25-$18.25, MAU at BMW also offers paid vacation and holidays, major medical coverage and much more.
Those interested in applying can click here to learn more.
