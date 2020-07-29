GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for MAU said they are holding two hiring events for immediate job openings at the BMW Manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County.
The hiring events will be on Wednesday and Thursday and MAU is looking to hire production associates and logistics associates.
MAU offered these details about the positions:
- $17.25 to $18.25 per hour
- Medical/dental/vision benefits
- Paid vacation and holidays
- 401K
- Life insurance
- Pay progression after 12 months
Job seekers must bring two forms of ID and direct deposit information to the orientation events.
Events will be from 3 - 4 p.m. Wednesday at MAU Greenville Branch, 7993 Pelham Road in Greenville and 8 - 9 a.m. Thursday at Greenville Marriott, 1 Parkway E. in Greenville.
