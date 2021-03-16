GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - MAU Workforce Solutions to hold drive-thru job fair to fill job openings on the MAU team at BMW.
MAU said the job fair will be on Saturday, March 20 starting at 9 a.m. and ending at noon. The job fair will be located at the food court entrance parking lot of Haywood Mall.
According to MAU, the company will conduct interviews for full-time production associate and logistics associate positions. These positions have multi-shift availability and offer a payrate of $17.70 to $18.70 per hour.
To view the full job description and benefits for the positions, click here.
The drive-thru job fair will consist of the following applicants:
- Drive towards the food court entrance parking lot following MAU directional signs.
- Complete a short questionnaire.
- Return the questionnaire to an MAU representative for review.
- Qualified candidates will be guided to a designated parking spot for an interview.
MAU said ideal candidates for all positions will have a high school diploma or GED and one full year of work experience. No manufacturing experience is required.
