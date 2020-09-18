ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Maui Jim Maui Invitational announced on Friday the men;s basketball tournament will be played in Asheville, NC this year due to the pandemic and NCAA restrictions.
Officials said gamed will be played at Harrah's Cherokee Center – Asheville, which will be operating under the guidance of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for mass gatherings.
Tournament dates have not yet been announced.
"We look forward to bringing the Spirit of Aloha to the mainland," officials said in the official announcement.
