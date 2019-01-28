Mauldin, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A K-9 officer of Maudlin Police Department celebrated his second birthday Monday, the department said via Facebook.
Officer Maui is now two years old and got to spend his special day by training in the morning, and a birthday party with the other K-9 officers to finish off the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.