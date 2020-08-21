MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The pandemic is changing the role childcare providers will have to play this fall as more schools embrace hybrid models. That has a Mauldin facility making some changes.
After School Plus co-director Sarah Bell said they're aren't just an after school program anymore. Now they are preparing to take kids in from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.
They've created programs specifically for students in eLearning and virtual learning.
After School Plus only hires people with teaching experience. Before it was to make sure the staff could identify what content students were struggling with in their homework, but now it put them in a position to easily expand their services.
"It's going to be more important now during eLearning where we can support teachers and students as they're navigating their assignments that are going to be done remotely," Bell said.
Finding childcare will only be half the battle for parents this fall, Bell said. There's also the issue of an added expense.
Bell said working parents usually budget for summer childcare, but not for once school restarts.
"A lot of parents are going to have some challenges looking for quality childcare and also how to afford it," she said. "We have a tuition cap of $199 a week to be able to help. In addition we are using CARES Act funds ... to be able to supplement the cost for parents."
After School Plus currently has 65 students enrolled for the fall, but still has space for more students in its elementary school aged classrooms.
