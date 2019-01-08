Mauldin, SC (FOX Carolina) - Even before the National Championship ended, workers at Purple Tuna Tees in Mauldin knew it was going to be a long night.
"About third quarter, we all jumped in our cars and drove really fast to get here to the Tuna so we could start printing t-shirts because we knew at that point that Clemson was going to win this game," recalled Gaye Holt from Purple Tuna Tees.
Workers expected the midnight call because they were chosen to print official Nike t-shirts if the Tigers won the National Championship.
"These are the identical shirts that the players put on after the game last night. We started getting instructions from Nike. How to print, how to label, how to stick, how to fold. We had to pack some boxes starting in 36 counts. Some in 76 counts. There were a lot of logistics to get this done," explained Holt.
It took eight hours to print and pack 6,000 shirts.
"I haven't eaten. All I've done is drank water. One restroom visit and I do believe I'm still running on adrenaline so it's going to hit me at some point," said Holt.
It was a lot of work, but employees are just happy they were able to actually do the work since some other businesses weren't as lucky.
"They had Nike personnel. They had other personnel. They had the shirts delivered. They had done the samples, but poor Alabama.. they just didn't get to have the fun that we had last night! They just went home and cried," said Holt.
The shirts were taken to stores that ordered them from Nike. One shipment made its way to the Clemson area around 4 am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.