MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - New development is in the plans for the City of Mauldin that will consist of commercial and residential space.
Having a Mauldin City Center isn’t a new idea. Mayor Terry Merritt says, in the past there were talks about a project to develop 24 acres. However, the goal was too big and the plan was tabled.
After city officials began talks with a local real estate developer, things started to align. The Mayor says a letter of intent was issued to the Parker Group to formally get things started. Once renderings were presented, the city moved forward with a contract.
Merritt says what stood out about the local firm is their commitment and vision of truly understanding the needs, wants of Mauldin.
“We want to retain our community feel,” said Mayor Merritt.
The development is expected to be approximately six to seven acres and cost $15M.
Drew Parker, founder of The Parker Group says they expect to close on property sometime this summer.
Right now the city currently owns land that will be developed for the project.
“It’s going to range from Jenkins street to Butler [Road]. So, it’s not every parcel within that range but it’s a large portion of it,” said Parker.
“The center is defined by Murray Drive on the northeast side... let’s say the east side. The north side boundary will be Jenkins Street. North Main also known Highway 276 will be the west boundary. Our East Butler Road will be the southern boundary,” the Mayor said.
In this development, you’ll see the old Rite-Aid building next to Mauldin City Hall undergo rehabilitation that will look more modern. Parker says you won’t be able to tell what it was before, he says it will be a multi-tentative building with restaurant retail and office in that location.
For the parcel of land that will be purchased from the city for the center will have your space for fun activity and living.
“It’s going to be a food hall with an entertainment component to it that’s going to have pickle ball, bocce ball, yard games, fire pits, a stage for live acoustical music, plenty of green space for kids to play,” Parker said. “I don’t know if you’ve visited The Commons in Downtown Greenville but that’s one of our projects. So, something similar to that.”
The residential component will consist of townhomes; two and three bedroom plans with two car garages, starting in the mid $200s going up to $375,000.
This will be a multiphase project that’s expected to take two years to complete.
We’re told work will start for phase one this summer and be finished by first quarter of 2022. The food hall entertainment complex should be ready by the summer 2022. Residential development will follow later in 2022.
