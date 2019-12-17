MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) A plan is officially in place for a pedestrian bridge to be built over I-385 in Mauldin, the city announced Tuesday.
The development was approved by the city council during their December meeting. It is the next step in expanding the Swamp Rabbit Trail through Mauldin and into Simpsonville, then Fountain Inn.
According to a release, the cost for the bridge's construction is estimated to be around $5 million. The city council says the money will come from hospitality and accommodations tax funds, as well as funding the city received annually from the Greenville Health Authority through Prisma Health.
It will not require millage or tax increases, the use of property tax dollars, and will preserve capacity under the city's statutory debt limit.
The Greenville Health Authority and Prisma Health say they're proud to support the construction in an effort to enhance the Upstate.
"As longtime supporters of the Swamp Rabbit Trail, we know what a difference access to it can make in our communities," the companies said in a statement. "We commend Mauldin City Council for its efforts to extend this benefit to the Mauldin community and others in southern Greenville County."
Officials say the pedestrian bridge is necessary for the trail's extension.
"This is more than a bridge," said Councilman Taft Matney, chair of the city council's Economic Planning and Development Committee. "This is the answer to leapfrogging 385 and connecting the Swamp Rabbit Trail with southern Greenville County."
Taft believes the bridge will not only provide access to pedestrians, but implement opportunities for economic development.
"I'm excited that Mauldin and it's partners could make that happen," Taft said.
Due diligence is already underway in the city as they work on the design for the .25 mile section of the trail. The bridge will be located across from Mauldin High School on East Butler Road.
As far as where other extensions of the Swamp Rabbit Trail will be located within the city, the council will turn to future discussions and public input.
A design of the pedestrian bridge is estimated to be completed in 2020, with the construction closely following. Officials say it will take roughly 12 to 18 months to reach completion.
"The bridge is but a first step in the City's larger goal of establishing safe bike and pedestrian routes across other points in Mauldin, including its schools, parks, Cultural Center, City Center and other locations," said Mayor-Elect Terry Merritt.
