MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin City Council on Monday approved the police department’s request to acquire a new K-9 officer.
The new dog will not exceed a cost of $8,500 and the new K-9 will replace an older dog that the police department will retire.
The 14-year-old K-9 will continue to live with his current handler after retirement and the handler will be promoted.
The purchased of the dog will be covered under the current police budget.
