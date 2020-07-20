(Mauldin, SC/FOX Carolina) - On Monday night, community members again called for Mauldin city councilman Dale Black to resign.
Earlier this month, Black resigned as the city's mayor pro tem and was formally admonished by council after making racially-insensitive posts on social media. Despite resigning his position as mayor pro tem, Black said he will stay on in seat 5.
During Monday night's meeting, protesters rallied outside city council chambers with renewed calls for Black's resignation. In the time set aside for public comment, multiple people signed up to speak regarding Black's position on the council.
Former Mauldin mayor R.C. Jones spoke in defense of Black's character. He said the calls for Black to be removed from the council should be decided by voters in the next election.
Jones said Black has a history of serving the community that should prove he isn't racist.
The meeting was quickly ended by Mayor Terry Merritt when things escalated in the chambers. Activist Bruce Wilson expressed outrage over a time limit being set for public comments and who was chosen to speak. Merritt asked him to sit down and Wilson said, "I will never sit down, sir! Not like that!"
A crowd of supporters started chanting "let him speak," and the council adjourned.
"He (Black) had a dog whistle, loud on his Facebook page as an elected official," said Wilson of Fighting Injustice Together after the meeting. "It doesn't matter if he's racist. The point is, that those who are racist believe he is and that's what I wanted him to understand."
