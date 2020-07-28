MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The unofficial results for the runoff race for the Mauldin City Council Seat 3 have come in.
According to the unofficial summary report, 953 ballots were cast in the runoff. Less than 6% of the 18,459 registered voters in the area.
The runoff came close once again Tuesday evening:
James Kennedy received 462 (48.53%) votes.
Jason Kraeling received 490 (51.47%) votes.
One undervote was cast on the ballot as well.
PREVIOUSLY: Pelzer City Mayoral race results are in; Mauldin City Council race headed to runoff
