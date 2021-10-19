MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The shopping center on West Butler Road has seen better days. Now that Bi-Lo has closed, some who work in the vicinity say business has slowed down.
However, there was a push for Habitat for Humanity of Greenville to open a ReStore in that location.
But that won’t happen.
A previous zoning ordinance was passed by council that limits the number of thrift and consignment stores in the city. Also, in the previous ordinance alike businesses had to be at least 200 feet away from residential property and located in a multi-tenant shopping center.
However, the city’s planning commission voted unanimously that the conditional standards should be removed from the ordinance.
Monday night, council voted 4-3 in favor of the initial ordinance.
Councilman Jason Kraeling, who voted with the majority, praised Habitat for Humanity and their work but says ultimately, this is a math problem.
“The math problem is, over the last 12 years we’ve been trying to get development here in the center in Mauldin, in the center of this area here,” said Kraeling. “We have five consignment stores and thrift stores within a few blocks.”
Councilwoman Carol King feels a ReStore in the old Bi-Lo building would be good for the community, she continues to express that support.
Even in the original ordinance, King says the conditional standards “would allow habitat to locate at Butler Square.”
Mayor Terry Merritt says Mauldin was previously viewed on the National stage as a city that wasn’t necessarily interested in modern development. He previously explained the goal is to appeal to more of a middle upper class demographic.
“And we’re getting a lot of national interest now and we need to stay that, not just put somebody in because it’s an empty door,” Merritt said.
Habitat for Human of Greenville CEO and President, Monroe Free, released a statement following council’s vote that reads: “We obviously are disappointed in this vote and outcome. We are reviewing our next options.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.