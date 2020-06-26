MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – After spending two hours in executive session Friday evening, Mauldin’s city council did not make any decisions regarding a council member facing scrutiny for allegedly sharing racially-charged posts on Facebook.
A group called “The Concerned Citizens of Mauldin” called on the city council earlier this week to censure Dale Black, who sits on Seat 5 in the council, and demanded the councilman resign. The group also called for the city to set up a commission to study Mauldin’s racial culture and to offer recommendations on how to execute reform and education.
Friday’s meeting started at 5 p.m., but immediately went to executive session. The council members then returned to the chambers at 7 p.m., announcing to gathered citizens they had not voted or made any decisions regarding the incident.
However, Seat 1 councilman Taft Matney offered his own views on the situation.
“I do not support what Mr. Black posted,” said Matney. “I believe that racism is wrong. We can’t just turn a blind eye and say that that’s being against racism. We have to be actively against it.”
He called for Black’s resignation, but asked citizens to respect the privacy of Black’s family.
After the meeting adjourned, Black quickly left along with the other council members. We spoke with citizens who attended, including local activist and Black Lives Matter chapter leader Bruce Wilson. Wilson said the inaction was a “slap in the face” and said the chapter would hold a protest in Mauldin within the next few days.
Pastor James Nesbitt said the city needs to also speak up, including Mauldin mayor Terry Merritt.
“We need to hear a statement from the city of Mauldin saying we do not feel the way that councilman Black feels and we do not support him. We had one person who shared those sentiments but nothing from tthe mayor of Mauldin,” Nesbitt told us.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Black. As of writing, we have not received any comment from him.
