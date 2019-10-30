MAULDIN, GREENVILLE COUNTY (FOX Carolina) - There were some heated comments aimed at the Mauldin City Council Wednesday night. Angry residents showed up to speak out against a deal that will further the multi-million dollar plan to develop a downtown city center.
It was during a specially called meeting where the council voted to sell 7.6 acres of city owned property to Contour Development. The vote pushed through 5-2 but has been the source of drama for weeks now.
There have been talks about downtown redevelopment for more than a decade. There are drawings of what the old concept would have looked like on the city's website, but nearly five hours before voting the council met with the developer who unveiled all new drawings.
Two councilmen said the problem with that is less than 100 residents were able to see them. That's why they voted to slow down on the development. However, the other five voted saying the builders are ready and it's what the city needs to move forward.
Residents there watching tonight are wondering if the rush is politically motivated with the mayor's seat up for grabs in just a matter of days. But Mayor Dennis Raines said that's not the case.
"It would be great if all these people thought I was smart enough to plan this to be right before an election but a lot of things had to fall in place for this to happen," Raines said. "Our developers are ready to get started which is why we went ahead and did the second reading."
It's been widely known that Councilman Terry Merritt is gunning for the mayor position. He's one of the ones who voted against getting started tonight after hearing from the crowd.
"If you heard the public comment there's an uneasy feeling," Merritt said. "They haven't seen the concepts. They haven't seen the drawings, we haven't presented it. We've spent the last 8-10 years showing drawings and that is not the new concept."
The new concept's goal is to create an urban, walkable village right across the street from the cultural center. Even those who were against moving forward tonight said they are excited about the development but just want things to slow down to give everyone a chance to get on board.
