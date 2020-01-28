MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Mauldin is exploring a new proposal that will delay the development of discount stores.
This comes continues development and vows to take a closer look at zoning classifications.
FOX Carolina spoke with Mauldin’s mayor, Terry Merritt, for further explanation.
"We're seeing a proliferation of those and our citizens made it clear during the election campaigns that they didn't want to see a lot of discount type stores,” Merritt said.
Leaders want to increase Mauldin’s visibility and improve its reputation.
“We want to be known as the destination of having a great place to come and play, eat meals, relax and have fun. That's the new vision for us and we're moving towards that,” Merritt said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.