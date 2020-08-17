MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin City Council on Monday voted for Councilwoman Diane Kuzniar to serve as the city’s next mayor pro tem.
Kuzniar is the councilwoman serving on seat 6.
The previous mayor pro tem, Dale Black, resigned from that position on July and was formally admonished by council after making racially-insensitive posts on social media. Despite the controversy, Black continues to serve as councilman for seat 5.
The first 45 minutes of Monday night’s meeting was made up of community speakers admonishing the city for nor removing Black from council.
RELATED -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.