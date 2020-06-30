MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - A group gathered in Mauldin on Tuesday to continue calls for a city councilman to resign following controversial social media posts.
The city of Mauldin released a statement on behalf Councilman Dale Black on Tuesday. In the statement, Black offers an apology and said he does not plan to resign:
“I have lived in Mauldin for 48 years. My fellow citizens elected me and have re-elected me to serve on City council 6 times. I have served the City and its citizens for 6 terms. During my career and my years serving on City council, I have done so without prejudice against anyone based on their race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or age. I believe that each person should be judged on their own merits without bias or prejudice. I, for example, supported the selection of the current City Administrator who is Black, not because of his race, but because he was the best candidate for the job.
“Recently, I received a Facebook message concerning the controversy involving historic monuments which I re-posted on my Facebook account. Unfortunately, I did not realize at that time that this posting would upset members of our community and suggest that I am a racist. I regret this and now understand why this was offensive. Throughout life we all make mistakes and learn from them. As a public leader, I pledge that this will never happen again.
“I have met with leaders from our Black community and listened carefully and respectfully to their concerns and their request that I resign as a member of Council. I have reflected about their concerns and searched my heart to decide what I should do. I have concluded that I can serve the entire Mauldin community without prejudice or bias against anyone. Therefore, I will not resign from City Council. In the future, I pledge to reach out to our minority community and seek input from its leaders. It is my desire to serve all of the Mauldin community fairly and without prejudice.”
During the news conference on Tuesday, Mauldin resident and pastor, Curtis Johnson ,said even though Black has apologized, there needs to be consequences.
"Elected officials need to learn that their words carry consequences," Johnson said.
Johnson, a member of the group The Concerned Citizens of Mauldin, said they want the city to authorize a citizen's review board going forward.
Johnson also said the Concerned Citizens will not condone any personal attacks on Black or his family.
"We will not disrespect Dale Black. We will not participate in personal attacks on him or his family, and encourage others not to do so," he said.
Derrick Quarles of Greenville Black Lives Matter said his group will hold a protest Tuesday evening outside Mauldin City Hall at 6 p.m. calling for Councilman Black to leave office.
PREVIOUSLY - Mauldin city councilman calls for colleague to resign after social media posts
(1) comment
giving in to marxists and collaborators will have consequences too . sucking up to blm is wrong and can only lead to more attacks in the future .
