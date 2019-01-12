MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two people are in the hospital Saturday night after their car crashed inside a Mauldin apartment complex.
According to Mauldin FD, the car left the roadway on East Butler Road around 9:30 p.m., going into a building at the Arbors at Brookfield apartment complex. The car specifically hit a staircase inside the complex.
The driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
We have a crew on scene gathering video and information. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
