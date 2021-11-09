GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Mauldin City Fire said firefighters responded to a fire at Paddock Club Apartments.
Officials said the call came in at around 6:47 p.m., and firefighters contained the fire within five minutes of their arrival.
The fire was contained to one bedroom, and there were no injuries from the incident, according to officials.
Two families were displaced due to smoke damage and water damage. Red Cross will assist the families, according to officials.
