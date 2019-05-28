Mauldin, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters with the Mauldin Fire Department are asking the public to please avoid an area along Corn Road for the time being due to a gas leak.
According to the Mauldin Fire Department's Facebook page, a natural gas line was cut in the area of 203 Corn Road sometime Tuesday.
Firefighters say at this time the road has been closed.
Piedmont Natural Gas is on scene and is working to get the leak stopped.
Greenville County Schools released a statement saying that as a result of the gas leak about 50 students scheduled to be at the Mauldin High Annex for class this morning have been relocated to other areas of the school.
The school district went on to say that Mauldin High School will run classes as normal and will re-populate the Annex as soon as the fire department gives the all clear.
We'll update when more becomes available.
More news: Police: Union man exposes himself to children, gets naked as officers take him into custody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.