Mauldin, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters with the Mauldin Fire Department said Corn Road is back open and all evacuations have been lifted after a gas leak Tuesday.
According to the Mauldin Fire Department's Facebook page, a natural gas line was cut in the area of 203 Corn Road sometime Tuesday.
Firefighters closed the road and Piedmont Natural Gas was called in to repair the line.
The Mauldin Senior Center was briefly evacuated due to the leak and Greenville County Schools said about 50 students scheduled to be at the Mauldin High Annex for class morning were relocated to other areas of the school.
The school district went on to say that Mauldin High School will run classes as normal.
Fire Chief Bill Stewart confirmed the leak was fixed around 11:40 a.m.
