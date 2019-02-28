MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Mauldin Fire Chief said firefighters were called to North Golden Strip at Drury Lane on Thursday to check out reports of a strange smell.
The call came is just before noon.
DHEC and the Greenville County ERT team also responded.
Chief Stewart said firefighters began using their electronic monitors but did not immediately detect any hazardous materials.
Stewart said firefighters were continuing to monitor the area since a chemical plant was across the street from the intersection.
