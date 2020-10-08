MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters said a family's dog is okay after being rescued from a burning home on Thursday.
Firefighters said they were called to a home on Miller Road for a structure fire and arrived to find flames coming from the back side of the house.
The family made it out okay, but one of their dogs was still inside.
Firefighters said they found the dog, named Sam, during a search of the home and got him out safely.
Mauldin police posted a photo of firefighters treating Sam with oxygen after the rescue.
Now, firefighter said Sam is drinking water and appears to be okay.
The Red Cross was called in to help the family.
Firefighters said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
MORE NEWS - New Easley, Pickens interim police chiefs share more than a job title
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.