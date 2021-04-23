Mauldin High moms host their own prom for students
- Tresia Bowles
MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spring season usually means prom season, but, this year, COVID-19 has put a damper on plans for many seniors to celebrate.
For the second year in a row, our seniors aren't able to enjoy the events they look forward to during their high school years.
And since Mauldin High School couldn't have a traditional prom this semester, some moms decided to step in and throw one for them all on their own.
They're calling it a "Mom Prom."
Mauldin High student Richard Horne was disappointed his senior year wasn't ending like he'd hoped.
"The whole time I've been in high school, I've been looking forward to the events. And to kind of see what they were going to be like and hearing that they were canceled just bummed me out a little bit," Horne said.
So, a group of moms, led by Ashley Lomax stepped in to make it happen.
"We wanted them to be able to have a normal, senior prom. They've had a very bad, not very typical senior year—missed out on homecoming, football games," Lomax said.
And they made it happen quickly.
"We contacted the venue who let us take over the reservation. So, we had about three-and-a-half weeks to pull together music, decorations, and to make sure the word got out to all the students," Lomax said.
She created a Facebook group, made arrangements, and even took donations, like desserts from local bakery Gretchen's ABS cupcakes. Heather Johnson manages the bakery.
"These kids will never get this back. Mauldin doesn't have a junior/senior prom. This is it," Johnson said.
Greenville County Schools told schools to hold alternate events with social distancing guidelines. The school system said, instead of prom, they're having a "Senior Send-Off" with music, a selfie station, and a yearbook reveal. Students will congregate in groups of eight.
Johnson said the alternate event the school is hosting just isn't the same. She' also an alumnus and wants her daughter to enjoy prom like she did.
"They're going to have a DJ, but they're not allowed to dance. They have to sit in tables of eight, I believe, but I want them to be able to mingle with everybody," Johnson said.
Lomax says they're expecting about 250 students. And the moms say the appreciation from the students makes the hard work worth it.
"I think it'll be a great opportunity just to hang out with a lot of my friends and just have a good time to sort of drown out a lot of the bad stuff that's been going on," Horne said.
Horne hopes to attend "Senior Send-off" as well.
"Mom Prom" is not a school-sponsored event. It will take place at Zen, in downtown Greenville, on Saturday Apr. 24.
Greenville County schools says they hope to relax the rules as the date approaches in May.
Tickets are no longer being sold for 'Mom Prom," but "Senior Send-Off" tickets are available for $15.
Tresia Bowles
