MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Senior class pranks are almost a tradition in high schools across the country. Some bring about laughs and good memories, others don't end so well for the kids. But a group of seniors at Mauldin High School decided to end their K-12 education on a funny footnote.
Or, should I say, Post-It Note?
You see, the group of Mauldin seniors decided to make a portrait of their principal, Michael Peake, entirely out of Post-It notes to be stuck to one of the larger windows in the school. Dylan Tate, one of the pranksters involved in the hijinks, shared photos with us showing Peake's Post-It Portrait facing outside for all to see.
Fortunately, Peake seems to have taken well to the posted picture, and seems to enjoy what the seven seniors created. We're inclined to agree: this is a principled, picture-perfect way to end your high school career.
