MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - It was a simple idea from Heather Grounsell Johnson, a way to give her daughter and all the other seniors at Mauldin High School something to look forward to.
"People want to do things for this years senior class because they know it's been a year full of nothing. I mean they haven't had a typical senior year and it's sad. I don't know if it's harder on the parents than on the students, but it's been hard for me because I have a senior here," said Johnson.
She started the "Adopt A Mauldin Maverick 2021 Senior" Facebook group, where people can adopt a senior and, as Johnson says, do little things for that senior up through graduation.
"I think that starting it brought, maybe not normalcy back, but a sense of happiness to all the seniors who lost so much. Who didn't get the normal senior year experience that you dream of going into high school," explained Kinslee Sink, a Senior at Mauldin High School and Johnson's Daughter.
Johnson says after she started the group last week though, she took it a step further with families at the school still financially struggling due to the pandemic.
Helping raise money through the group for students to buy yearbooks, get senior pictures done, or just giving out gift cards.
Mauldin High School Principal Mike Peake says school staff are also working to help get students yearbooks, caps and gowns, and a senior celebration for little to no cost at all.
"We still care about you, we still love our senior Mavericks class of 2021. We recognize that it's been challenging, but we all can grow from this experience moving forward and they're going to do great things. There's a lot of talented kids in the class of 2021," said Peake.
So far, the Facebook group has over 350 members and over 50 seniors have been adopted.
Those looking to help out the seniors at Mauldin HS can reach out to the School Social Worker Marina Lewis at mlewis@greenville.k12.sc.us.
