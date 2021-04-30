MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials from the city of Mauldin announced on Friday that a member of the Police Department was disciplined following an incident in 2019.
Officials say that the officer did not use the racial slur while on duty. They add that it is unacceptable and not reflective of the values or mission of the city regardless.
According to officials, all city employees have participated in work place and cultural enhancement trainings since 2019. Officials also say that while the City believes progress has been made, they recognize that there is more work to be done to ensure that policies and actions reflect equality and fairness.
The officer that used the racial slur was disciplined in 2019 by the former City Police Chief according to officials.
On April 19, community activists Bruce Wilson and Derrick Quarles held a presser regarding the issue. Wilson said during the presser, "I believe that the city of Mauldin has some serious questions to answer for because everything is coming to light now. There's no transparency but it's coming to light so that's what we're talking about, let's figure out what's going on down here in Mauldin"
We will continue to update this story as more details are released.
More news: Union County deputies responded to a shooting on Thursday night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.